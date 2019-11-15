St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Merritt, Carol G.

(nee Eckelmann) passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Roger Merritt; loving mother of Karen (Scott) Baumann, Shelly (Gary) English, Sherry (Mark) Barnes and Scott (Chris) Merritt; adoring grandma of Garrett (Erin), Kate (Patrick), Brittany, Zach (Rachel), Bret, Brendan, Hailey, Carly and Lindsey; dearest great-grandma of Logan, Addie, Camden, Mia, Audrey, Maverick, Brody and Dillon; dear sister, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and precious friend to many.

Services: Funeral at St. John U.C.C., 11333 St. John Church Rd., Monday, November 18, 12:00 p.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, Sunday, Nov. 17, 4:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2019
