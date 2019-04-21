Hilderbrand, Carol (nee. Hayes) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on April 18, 2019. Beloved wife of Vincent Hilderbrand for 61 years; daughter of Michael & Agnes (nee. Blay) Hayes; loving mother of Kathleen (John) Cooper, Stephen (Debbie), and Mark Hilderbrand; cherished grandmother of Matthew (Tristan), Kevin and Rebecca Cooper, Brian (AJ), Joseph, and Alyssa Hilderbrand; greatgrandmother of Aubrey Cooper. Sister of the late Shirley Kenney and niece of the late Eileen Landwehr. Dear aunt, sister-in-law, cousin, and friend to many. She loved her family unconditionally and spending time with them was her greatest joy. Services: April 24, St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cottleville for 10 A.M. Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sick and Elderly Program of the Hill at www.sickandelderly.com Visitation April 23, Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Home 5987 MidRivers Mall Dr, 4-8 pm.
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center
5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr.
St. Charles, MO 63304
636-936-1300
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019