Horton, Carol

(nee Dement) of St. Louis, Missouri died on Sunday, December 8th, 2019 at the age of 84. Dear daughter of the late Oscar and Nell (nee MacMurray) Dement; Dearest sister (predeceased by eleven sisters and two brothers); Beloved wife of Paul J. Horton, Jr; Cherished mother of Alicia (Dave) Swatek, Paul J. Horton, III, James Horton, Margaret (Michael) Meyer and Matthew (Laurie) Horton; Loving grandmother to Scott & Mollie Carter, Christopher Fox, Matthew, Anna & Madeline Meyer, and Will & Emily Horton; Great-grandmother to Sophia Sauerressig and Jakob Carter; Carol was a loving Aunt, Cousin and Friend who will be dearly missed.

Carol was born and raised in Arcadia Valley, Missouri. She moved to St. Louis to attend DePaul School of Nursing where she met lifelong friends whom she treasured. She met and married Paul, her husband of nearly 60 years. Long-time resident of Normandy, Missouri and later Cuba, Missouri. Carol died peacefully at home surrounded by family after a short, but mighty battle with pulmonary fibrosis. She was truly a blessing to all who knew and loved her.

Services: A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, January 25, 2019 at St. Ann Catholic Church, 7530 Natural Bridge Rd, St. Louis, MO. Visitation at 10:00 until time of mass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Evelyn's House, through BJC Foundation for Hospice, P.O. Box 790369, St. Louis, MO 63179, www.bjchospice.org/Donate/Donate-Online. Arrangements by Kevin & Ellen O'Sullivan, services by Ortmann Stipanovich.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com