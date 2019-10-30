St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's United Church of Christ
15370 Olive Blvd.
Chesterfield, MO
Castillon, Carol J.

(nee Puellmann), passed away, Saturday, October 26, 2019. Beloved wife of Donald Castillon; dearest mother of Renee Castillon; dear grandmother of Danielle Richterkessing and Donald Castillon; sister of Joan Schmid and Ruth Malone; sister-in-law of Ruth Kieffer; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin, neighbor and friend of many.

Services: Funeral service at St. John's United Church of Christ, 15370 Olive Blvd., Chesterfield, Saturday, November 2, at 11:00 a.m. Entombment Bellerive Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's United Church of Christ Memorial Fund. Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Friday, November 1, from 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 30, 2019
