Castillon, Carol J.
(nee Puellmann), passed away, Saturday, October 26, 2019. Beloved wife of Donald Castillon; dearest mother of Renee Castillon; dear grandmother of Danielle Richterkessing and Donald Castillon; sister of Joan Schmid and Ruth Malone; sister-in-law of Ruth Kieffer; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin, neighbor and friend of many.
Services: Funeral service at St. John's United Church of Christ, 15370 Olive Blvd., Chesterfield, Saturday, November 2, at 11:00 a.m. Entombment Bellerive Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's United Church of Christ Memorial Fund. Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Friday, November 1, from 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 30, 2019