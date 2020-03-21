Page, Carol J.

(nee Newton), 74, of Florissant, passed away Saturday March 14, 2020 after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's disease. She was born in Charles City, Iowa on October 22, 1945 to the late Keith and Thelma Irene Newton. She married John Page on April 27, 1974. She is survived by John and by brother Phillip (Patricia) Newton, son Thomas (Kate) and daughter Suzanne (Jeremy) Frens and by grandchildren Allison and Walker.

Carol served in the Peace Corps and was a Mathematics lecturer at the University of Missouri St. Louis and St. Charles Community College. She was a lifelong fan of musical theatre and the St. Louis Cardinals. She was cremated per her wishes and a celebration of her life service will take place at a later date.