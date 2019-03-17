Carol J. Scott

Scott, Carol J. Carol J. Scott died March 1st, 2019 surrounded by her children. Born December 11th, 1932 in St. Louis, MO. Carol was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Services: A memorial Mass will be held on March 21st at St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church, 11019 Mueller Rd., St. Louis, MO 63123. An early reception begins at 10:00 a.m. with a memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m., followed by a celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019
