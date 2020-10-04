1/
Carol J. Wippermann
Wippermann, Carol J.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on Thursday October 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William Wippermann. Loving mother of Bill (Lisa) Schnettgoecke Jr. and Jeannie (Jim) Pulliam. Proud Grammie of Dustin Pulliam, Tyler Pulliam, Jeremy (Erin) Lee, Natalie Phelps, Julie Rapp, and the late Samantha Schnettgoecke and great-grandmother of Auggie and Ryder Lee. Dear sister of Albert (Susan) Fischer. Our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation Tues. Oct. 6, 10:00 a.m. until time of service 11:30 a.m. at HUTCHENS Mortuary Cremation Center, 675 Graham Rd., Florissant, MO 63031. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to American Kidney Foundation or St. Vincent DePaul Society appreciated.



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
