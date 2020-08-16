Lumpe (nee Gerken), Carol Jean

Carol Jean (Gerken) Lumpe, born December 23, 1931 went to her heavenly home May 18, 2020 at the age of 88. She grew up on a farm in Lincoln, MO and was married to Laurence E. Lumpe for 69 years. Carol was a devoted wife and mother and survived by her husband and three children, Patricia J. Hawkins (Bruce) of Fenton, MO, Cherri A. Waites (Marvin, dec.)of Stanton, TX and Loren W. Lumpe (Edith) of Defiance, Mo. Grandmother of Brian P. Hawkins of St. Louis, Maggie M. Waites of Stanton, Tx, Lindsey M. Hawkins of Fenton, MO, Madelyn S. Lumpe of St. Louis, MO and Mallory M. Lumpe of Minneapolis, MN.

Carol was a long time member of St. Paul Des Peres Lutheran Church and was active in Ladies Guild and other Lutheran associations. She enjoyed bowling, golf, flowers and travel.

Services: A memorial service and celebration of life will be scheduled later. Memorial contributions may be made to Lutheran Historical Society or Heits Point.