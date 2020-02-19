Carol Jean Wachter

Obituary
Wachter, Carol Jean

(nee Vineyard) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on February 16, 2020. Beloved wife of John 'Jack' Wachter for 62 years; loving mother of Renee (Phil) Handtke, David (Michelle) Wachter and the late Johnny Wachter; cherished Nanny of Sara, Kyle, Erin, Kendall, Sean, Shannon and great-grandmother of Cayden, Greyson and Llewyn; dear sister of Sharron (Ray) Hoffmeister.

Services: A memorial reception will be held on Friday, March 20, from 6-9 p.m. at Greycliff Club House, 100 Greycliff Manor Dr. (at Christopher Dr.) 63129 with a memorial Mass being held on Saturday, March 21, 10:00 a.m. at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated.


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2020
