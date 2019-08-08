|
Cool, Carol L.
(nee Volentine) Asleep in Jesus, Monday, August 5, 2019. Baptized April, 1930 at Zion Lutheran, Staunton, IL. Beloved wife of the late Donald Cool; loving mother of Linda and Donna Cool; dear aunt of Margie, Celia, Marcia and Gary; surrounded and cared for by loving friends and neighbors, Al, Debbie, Dick, Kathy, Lauralyn, Maureen, Pam, Ruth, TC and Terry.
Services: Visitation at Kutis City Chapel, 2906 Gravois, Friday, August 9, 5-8 p.m. then to St. Johns Lutheran Church, 3738 Morganford Rd., 63116., for Visitation Saturday, 10 a.m. until service at 10:30. Memorials to St. Johns Church or Carol's passion, The Food Pantry.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 8, 2019