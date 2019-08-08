St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Carol L. Cool


1930 - 2019
Carol L. Cool Obituary

Cool, Carol L.

(nee Volentine) Asleep in Jesus, Monday, August 5, 2019. Baptized April, 1930 at Zion Lutheran, Staunton, IL. Beloved wife of the late Donald Cool; loving mother of Linda and Donna Cool; dear aunt of Margie, Celia, Marcia and Gary; surrounded and cared for by loving friends and neighbors, Al, Debbie, Dick, Kathy, Lauralyn, Maureen, Pam, Ruth, TC and Terry.

Services: Visitation at Kutis City Chapel, 2906 Gravois, Friday, August 9, 5-8 p.m. then to St. Johns Lutheran Church, 3738 Morganford Rd., 63116., for Visitation Saturday, 10 a.m. until service at 10:30. Memorials to St. Johns Church or Carol's passion, The Food Pantry.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 8, 2019
