Alagna, Carol Liane

(nee Cawthon) Fortified with the Sacrament of Holy Mother Church on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved wife of the late Rocco Joseph Alagna; dear daughter of the late Clyde Reed and Mahala Ann (nee: Gullion) Cawthon; loving mother of Jeffrey Block and wife Thelma, Julie Feld and husband William, Jill Weinrich Loida; dear grandmother of Benjamin Feld, Nathan Feld and wife Emily, Jacob Feld and wife Steffeny, Samuel Feld and wife Katie, Kelsey Shea Weinrich and Brody Weinrich; loving great grandmother of Felix Feld and one on the way; dear sister-in-law of Thomas and Mary Jane Alagna, and Vince Alagna; dear aunt cousin and friend to many.

She breathed love into her family, and all who knew her until her last breath.

Services: A visitation will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Charles. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Barnabas Catholic Church, 1400 North Main Street, O'Fallon. Burial will follow at Our Lady Cemetery in Lake St. Louis.

Memorial donations are preferred to Giant Steps of St. Louis or The Randolph County Historical Society in Moberly, Missouri.