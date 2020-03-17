St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Carol Louise Geier Obituary

Geier, Carole Louise

(nee Fischer) entered into eternal rest on March 15, 2020. She is survived by her daughter Linda (Dennis) Bretz, her son Charles Lee (Annette) Geier, Jr., grandchildren Jennifer (Ron) Bailie, Rebecca (Paul) Just, Katelynn (Samantha), Lindsey, Christopher, Cody and Laurie Geier and 5 wonderful great-grandchildren Charlie, Robby, Taylor, Emmy and Chase. Carole is preceded in death by her spouse of 51 years, Charles Lee, Sr.

Her life between the dashes began July 9, 1932 in Racine, WI and included many moves before settling in St. Louis. She was affectionately known as control tower #1 and the family's database, as well as being an avid bowler and great fisher woman. Carole was a QVC queen, loved shopping and eating out, as well as her weekly trips to the beauty shop. She had the gift of gab and saying goodbye would last for hours. Carole definitely left an impression on everyone she met and the lives of the people around her will never be the same.

Services: Visitation will be at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd, St. Louis, MO 63129 on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm service. Private interment, J.B. National Cemetery.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2020
