Narens, Carol M. (nee Hawkins) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Rodney L. Narens Sr.; dear mother of Kathleen (Mark) Oldfield and the late Rodney Narens Jr. and Mark (surviving Barbara) Narens. Our dear grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Paul Catholic Church (Fenton) on Monday, April 8, 10 a.m. Interment Zolman Cemetery (Farmington, MO). Contributions to Heartland Humane Society appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2019
