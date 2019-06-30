Carol Marie Purcell

Purcell, Carol Marie On Sunday June 9, 2019 at her home in Minneapolis surrounded by her family after a four year battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in St. Louis April 2, 1948. She is survived by her husband Marc Burgett; daughter Ellen Morrison (Ben); son Paul Burgett; grandsons Aidan, Wesley, Julien and Ethan and sisiter Pat Purcell; brother Tom Purcell. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Visitation Monastery of Min- eapolis , 1527 Fremont Ave. N. Minneaplis, MN 55411 or the Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity, 1954 University Ave. W. St. Paul, MN 55104. Services: St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Minneapolis, MN on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 30, 2019
