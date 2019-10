Richmond, Carol Mary

of Wentzville, MO passed from this life on Oct. 12, 2019. Carol is survived by her family: Steven, Karen and Jayde George, Talia Mindlich, Isaiah Mindlich, Barbara Richmond, and Robert Richmond.

Services: A memorial service will be held at New Life St. Louis 11570 Mark Twain Ln, Bridgeton, MO 63044 on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 4PM. Visit Baue.com