McCaffrey, Carol (nee Fish) It is with great sadness that the family of Carol McCaffrey announces her passing on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the age of 69 years. Carol passed peacefully in her home after a long but graceful struggle with illness, her loving family by her side. She will forever be remembered by Paul, her best friend and husband of 46 years, and by her sons Brad and Kevin (Jessica) McCaffrey. She will also be fondly remembered by her mother Johanna and brother Gary (Judy); her four grandchildren, Elijah, Nolan, Laila, and Cora; and by her extended family and countless dear friends. Carol was predeceased by her father Kenneth Fish. Services: Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, March 6, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Kutis Funeral Home, 10151 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, MO. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 7 at St. Lucas United Church of Christ, 11735 Denny Rd., St. Louis, MO. A luncheon for all to celebrate Carol's life will follow the service and private committal. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations in memory of Carol can be made to The Lung Cancer Research Foundation at www.lungcancerresearchfoundation.org Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary