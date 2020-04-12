St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Moegle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol "Sue" Moegle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol "Sue" Moegle Obituary

Moegle, Carol "Sue"

(nee Wood), Thursday, April 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Vernon L. Moegle; dear mother of Brian J. Lankford, Barb Boland and Elizabeth (Scott) Buerck; dear grandmother of Justin Lankford, Valerie Coldewe, Rylie Boland and the late Jennifer Lankford; dear sister of Rhonda (Kenny) Buchheit and the late Al Wood and George Wood; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Private interment at J.B. National Cemetery In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Backstoppers appreciated. Kutis South County service.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now