Moegle, Carol "Sue"
(nee Wood), Thursday, April 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Vernon L. Moegle; dear mother of Brian J. Lankford, Barb Boland and Elizabeth (Scott) Buerck; dear grandmother of Justin Lankford, Valerie Coldewe, Rylie Boland and the late Jennifer Lankford; dear sister of Rhonda (Kenny) Buchheit and the late Al Wood and George Wood; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Private interment at J.B. National Cemetery In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Backstoppers appreciated. Kutis South County service.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020