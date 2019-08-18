Ricks, Carol

formerly of Elsberry, MO, died July 13, 2019 in Jefferson City, MO.

She was born December 21, 1942, the daughter of O' Garlan C. & Kathryn Trescott Ricks. She was a teacher with Elsberry and Silex school districts. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Christian T. Ricks. She is survived by her brother Allen Ricks; sister-in-law Bonnie Ricks; niece Andrea Curtis (Troy); nephew Christian T. Ricks II (Beth) and great-niece Elizabeth Young.

Services: A memorial service will be held August 25th at Elsberry United Methodist Church at 1 pm. Memorials may be made to the Joseph R. Palmer Family Memorial Library.