Carol Ricks (1942 - 2019)
Service Information
Methodist Church
109 N 4th St
Elsberry, MO 63343
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Elsberry United Methodist Church
Obituary
Ricks, Carol

formerly of Elsberry, MO, died July 13, 2019 in Jefferson City, MO.

She was born December 21, 1942, the daughter of O' Garlan C. & Kathryn Trescott Ricks. She was a teacher with Elsberry and Silex school districts. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Christian T. Ricks. She is survived by her brother Allen Ricks; sister-in-law Bonnie Ricks; niece Andrea Curtis (Troy); nephew Christian T. Ricks II (Beth) and great-niece Elizabeth Young.

Services: A memorial service will be held August 25th at Elsberry United Methodist Church at 1 pm. Memorials may be made to the Joseph R. Palmer Family Memorial Library.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019
