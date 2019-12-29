Sagner, Carol

age 91, passed away peacefully at 4:46 PM on December 26, 2019. She was born in St. Louis, MO, September 16, 1928 to Arthur and Anita Sagner of St Louis, who proceeded her in death. A graduate of South West High School, Carol received her bachelor's degree from Washington University in 1950. As an employee of Washington University, Carol worked in the graduate office for 48 years and thoroughly enjoyed her professional relationships and service to the University. Carol was an active member in her sorority Zeta Tau Alpha for 73 years. In the last several years when Carol would attend her sorority's conventions, the younger members would gather around her and pose for pictures with their outstanding role-model. A lover of music and song, Carol was a member of the Bach Choir for 40 years. An avid traveler, Carol literally went around the world many times on various tours, trips, and cruises. The more daring the adventure, the more excited Carol became to go explore the highest mountain and sail the wildest sea. Her favorite part of cruising was sitting on her balcony looking out at the ocean and preparing for the next port. Fearless up until her last cruise in Japan in September of this year, she rode the world's largest Ferris wheel and saw a whale shark in the largest aquarium on the planet.

Services: Visitation will be Tuesday, December 31 from 9-10:30am at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary 6464 Chippewa 63109, followed immediately by the Funeral Service. Interment Zion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Carol may be made to: Hope UCC, 6273 Eichelberger, The Bach Society, 3547 Olive Blvd., and Zeta Tau Alpha, 1036 S. Rangeline, Carmel, IN 46032. For more information visit www.hoffmeistercolonial.com