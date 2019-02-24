Schacht, Carol (nee Volk) Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection Friday, February 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William C. Schacht Jr.; dear daughter of the late Walter and Nora Volk; dear mother of William C. Schacht III, Robert (Sandy) Schacht, Victoria Slavik, Debra Schacht, Christopher (Christy) Schacht; dear sister of Robert W. Volk; loving MaMa of Zachary, Amanda (James), Kayla, Haley, Margaret, Alexis, Abigail & Emily. Go Cards! Services: Funeral 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 27, 2019, from JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS FUNERAL HOMES (South County), 4830 Lemay Ferry Road (63129), to Assumption Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Visitation Tuesday 4:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. If desired, memorials to Appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019