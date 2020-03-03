Sminchak, Carol

of Lampe, MO, daughter of Walter and Mildred (Kropp) Junge, was born on August 15, 1939 in Hermann, MO and departed this life on February 29, 2020, at the age of 80.

Carol was a receptionist, who had lived in the area since 1995, coming from Spanish Lake, MO.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald Sminchak; one granddaughter, Melissa Diecker and one great grandson, Joseph David Bogaski Jr.Survivors include: three sons, Mike Manbeck of O'Fallon, MO, Mark Walls and wife, Judi of Union, MO and Joseph Sminchak of O'Fallon, MO; two daughters, Deborah Diecker of O'Fallon, MO and Cherri Bogaski and husband, David of Florissant, MO; one brother, Bob Junge and wife, Lucy of New Athens, IL; four grandchildren, Joey Bogaski and wife, Amanda and Ashly Hunt and husband, Chris, Joseph Sminchak Jr and Lindsey Sminchak and husband, Brad; six great grandchildren, Kaden, Hailie, Nolan, Myles, Luca and Via and a host of other relatives and friends.

Services: Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Kimberling City, MO. On Friday, March 6, 2020 at Kutis Funeral Home-So. Co., St. Louis, MO, a visitation will be held from 11:00 to 12:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. with burial at Jefferson Barracks, St. Louis, MO