Carol Starr

Starr, Carol
(nee Gissy) Mon., June 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frederick Starr; loving mother of Kathy (Chris) Baker, Chip (Angelia), Chris (Kristina), and Todd (Michelle) Starr; cherished nana of Jessica (Sean) Ayres, Katie (Korey) Iranpour, and Cason Baker; Lauren and Max Starr; Megan, Grant, and William Starr; Michael and Emma Starr; proud great-grandmother of Reef Reed and Kaitlin Iranpour.
Services: Private family service and interment. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to the American Heart Association or The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel. www.boppchapel.com
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 21, 2020.