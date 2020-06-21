Carol Starr

Starr, Carol

(nee Gissy) Mon., June 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frederick Starr; loving mother of Kathy (Chris) Baker, Chip (Angelia), Chris (Kristina), and Todd (Michelle) Starr; cherished nana of Jessica (Sean) Ayres, Katie (Korey) Iranpour, and Cason Baker; Lauren and Max Starr; Megan, Grant, and William Starr; Michael and Emma Starr; proud great-grandmother of Reef Reed and Kaitlin Iranpour.

Services: Private family service and interment. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to the American Heart Association or The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel. www.boppchapel.com