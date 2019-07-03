|
Sears, Carol Sue Entered into Heaven on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Beloved companion of Dannie Rosemann; loving sister of George (Joann), Frank (Judy), Dennis (Kathie) Sears and Mary (Jim) Mohan; cherished friend of Karen and Jewell Doughit; our dear grandma, aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Visitation at KUTIS South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd. on Friday, July 5, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 3, 2019