Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Carol Sue Sears

Carol Sue Sears Obituary
Sears, Carol Sue Entered into Heaven on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Beloved companion of Dannie Rosemann; loving sister of George (Joann), Frank (Judy), Dennis (Kathie) Sears and Mary (Jim) Mohan; cherished friend of Karen and Jewell Doughit; our dear grandma, aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Visitation at KUTIS South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd. on Friday, July 5, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 3, 2019
