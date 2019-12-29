Sims, Carol Susan

In loving memory of Carol Susan Sims, who passed away on December 25, 2019. Loving daughter of the late Olive Lorraine Pallardy and Francis Louis Pallardy. Dear wife of Harold Sims for 54 years. Loving mother of Jennifer Fitzsimmons (Scott) and Julie Swider (Nik). Amazing grandmother to Bernie, Roman, Joseph, Ziggy and Frankie. Sister to Elizabeth Steele (Bob) and Nancy Whelan (Paul). Loved by many nieces and nephews and "Grandma Carol" to many.

Following graduation from Incarnate Word Academy, Carol embarked on a career at First National Bank in St. Louis, where she became one of the first female programmers in St. Louis, and she worked her way up to become an assistant vice president of what became Centerre Bank. She loved her work, which provided the opportunity to mentor many and make some lifelong friends. Carol was strong in her Catholic faith, positive by nature, saw beauty in all God's creations, insisted that we look for some goodness in everyone and gave sound advice to all who sought it. Carol loved to cook for and converse and laugh with friends and family. Carol was a wonderful, wonderful person on loan from God. Having fulfilled her mission, God took her back home.

But please God help to heal our broken hearts.

Services: Funeral Tues., Dec. 31, 9:30 a.m. from Colliers Funeral Home, 3400 N. Lindbergh (St. Ann), to Holy Trinity church, 3500 St. Luke Ln. (St. Ann). Mass 10 a.m. Interment Lake Charles Cemetery. Visitation Mon. Dec. 30, 4-8 p.m.