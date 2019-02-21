Swanner, Carol (nee Beile), 83, of St. Louis, died Monday, February 18th, 2019. Carol was born in St. Louis, Missouri on January 12th, 1936 to Fred and Elsie Beile (nee Neely) She married the love of her life, George C. Swanner, on March 31st, 1956. They were married until his death on April 14th, 2013. Carol was the loving mother of Lynn (David) Laughlin and Kevin (Molly) Swanner; cherished grandmother of Zac (Alaina), Ryan (Jennilee) and Jake (Jessica) and the beloved great-grandmother of Madelyn, Rowan and Bellamy. She was passionate about her family and gave her love unconditionally. Carol is survived by her loving sisters, Jean Landuyt, Gloria Wichmann and June Berra. Dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to so many. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the . Services: There will be a visitation on Friday, February 22nd from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Jay B. Smith Funeral Home Maplewood Chapel, 7456 Manchester Road 63143.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2019