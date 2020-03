Williams, nee: Nelson, Carol Yvonne

She passed quitetly knowing that she was well loved by family and friends. She is survived by Dianne Powell, Jerome, Jr (Marva), Kathy (Douglas), Wendell (Kimberly) and Jeralyn James, 19 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

"We Are Family"

Services: A private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a future date.