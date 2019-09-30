|
Brueggemann, Carole A.
(nee McInerney) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George J. Brueggemann; dear mother of Mary Katherine (Scott) Senften, Stephen Andrew (Elissa) and the late John Joseph Brueggemann; dear grandmother of Nicholas and Mary Alex Senften and Jack and Grace Brueggemann; dear half sister of the late Mary Jane Miller; our dear aunt, great-aunt, and friend. Carole spent her career as a labor and delivery nurse at St. Mary's and St. Anthony's Hospitals.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Saturday, October 5, 9:30 a.m. to Assumption Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Assumption Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Parkinsons Disease Association. Visitation Friday, 5-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 30, 2019