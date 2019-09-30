St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Assumption Church
Carole A. Brueggemann Obituary

Brueggemann, Carole A.

(nee McInerney) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George J. Brueggemann; dear mother of Mary Katherine (Scott) Senften, Stephen Andrew (Elissa) and the late John Joseph Brueggemann; dear grandmother of Nicholas and Mary Alex Senften and Jack and Grace Brueggemann; dear half sister of the late Mary Jane Miller; our dear aunt, great-aunt, and friend. Carole spent her career as a labor and delivery nurse at St. Mary's and St. Anthony's Hospitals.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Saturday, October 5, 9:30 a.m. to Assumption Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Assumption Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Parkinsons Disease Association. Visitation Friday, 5-9 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 30, 2019
