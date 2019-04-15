Melsheimer, Carole A. (nee Paszkiewicz), on April 13, 2019 baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection. Beloved wife of Bob Melsheimer, Sr; dear mother of Mary (the late Ken) Smith, Bob (Kathy), Michele Bolin, Stephen (Terry), Anthony (Donna), Lisa (Carl) Breeden and Andrew (Wendi) Melsheimer; loving grandmother of 18 and great-grandmother of 16; dear sister of Clare Chambers, Eugene, Joseph, Edmund, Charles, and the late Jerry and Sylvester Paszkiewicz. Our aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. In lieu of flowers, Masses or donations to . Services: Funeral Wednesday, 9:15 a.m. from JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS FUNERAL HOME (South County), 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd., to St. Bernadette Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Calvary Cemetery. VISITATION TUESDAY, 3 to 8 p.m.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carole A. Melsheimer.
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO 63129
(314) 894-8444
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 15, 2019