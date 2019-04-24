St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
Hansmann, Carole Ann (nee Higgins), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Sunday, April 21, 2019. Beloved wife, lover, soul mate and best friend of Richard Hansmann for 47 years; cherished mother of Brian (Betty Jeane) Hansmann, Bradley (Melissa) Hansmann and Laura (Billy) Holt; adoring grandmother of Maxwell, Cole, Brady and Josh Hansmann and Anna, Lilly and Molly Holt; dear sister of Judy Rea and Mary Miff Knapp. She was preceded in death by her parents Donald and Gertrude (nee Dawe) Higgins. She and Rich had the absolute perfect marriage. Even though the last couple of years were really bad for everyone, Rich would sign up for a do-over in a heartbeat, she was that wonderful! Services: Funeral from the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Friday, 9:45 a.m. to Holy Infant Catholic Church, Ballwin for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contri butions may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association or BJC Hospice. Visitation Thursday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2019
