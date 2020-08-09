Mundwiller, Carole Ann

passed into eternity on March 25, 2020, in her home in Thousand Oaks, CA. She was 79.

Carole was born in St. Louis to Walter A. and Hazel "Bernice" (Minton) Castillo. She graduated from Mercy High School in 1958. She worked for the St. Louis County Police Department early in life and later was a Realtor in the St. Charles area. For most of her life, she was a homemaker and an enthusiastic sports mom and grandma. She was also an award-winning folk painter and teacher in the style of tole painting and a member of the National Society for Decorative Painters.

Carole will be greatly missed by her five children: Christopher (Tonja) of Thousand Oaks, CA; Michael (Renita) of Oakland, NJ; Eric (Lori) of Chesterfield, MO; Paul (Traci) of Houston, TX; and Elizabeth (Eric) Bell of Denver, CO. She was a proud grandmother to 14 grandchildren. Carole was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Walter C. Castillo.

Services: A memorial Mass will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church in St. Charles.