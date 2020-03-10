Voss, Carole Ann

75, of Imperial, MO. March 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Raymond F. Voss; dear mother of Raymond F. Voss II; dear sister of Joyce (Harry) Goodwin, Patricia (the late Earl) Roesch, Sandy (Tim)

Stockwell, Tina (Bruce) Acre, James (Genny) Reece, Dennis Reece, the late Diane Hilkemeyer, the late Vicki Reece, and the late Ronald Reece.

Services: Visitation 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Vinyard Hillcrest Funeral Home in Pevely. Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Friday at Immaculate Conception Church in Arnold. Interment Shepherd Hills Cemetery in Barnhart. Memorials to the . or Masses.