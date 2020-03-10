Carole Ann Voss

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carole Ann Voss.
Service Information
Vinyard Hillcrest Funeral Home Inc
9115 Commercial Blvd
Pevely, MO
63070
(636)-937-4646
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vinyard Hillcrest Funeral Home Inc
9115 Commercial Blvd
Pevely, MO 63070
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Arnold, MO
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Voss, Carole Ann

75, of Imperial, MO. March 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Raymond F. Voss; dear mother of Raymond F. Voss II; dear sister of Joyce (Harry) Goodwin, Patricia (the late Earl) Roesch, Sandy (Tim)

Stockwell, Tina (Bruce) Acre, James (Genny) Reece, Dennis Reece, the late Diane Hilkemeyer, the late Vicki Reece, and the late Ronald Reece.

Services: Visitation 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Vinyard Hillcrest Funeral Home in Pevely. Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Friday at Immaculate Conception Church in Arnold. Interment Shepherd Hills Cemetery in Barnhart. Memorials to the . or Masses.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.