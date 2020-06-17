Carole Anne Gault
Gault, Carole Anne

Beloved wife of the late Harold Frederick Gault Sr. Sweet mother of Liz (David) Lowis, Ed Gault and Fred (Nikki) Gault, Jr., Cherished grandmother of Sophie Lowis, Charlotte Lowis and Karl Gault. Great-grandmother of Zavier Gault. Dear daughter of the late Robert O. Clement and Mildred E. (Waggoner) Emerson. Raised by her Aunt Anna Blanche (Waggoner) Blatti Sporich and Uncle Frank Blatti in beautiful Maplewood, Missouri. Sister-in-law to Michael Gault, Sandra Gault and the late Nancy Gault Kizer, Richard Kizer and Wayman Gault. Carole was a niece, aunt, cousin and friend.

Carole was owner of Hathaway's Floral and Gift Shop in Crestwood, Ladue and St. Louis Galleria locations through the years. She was a member of Crestwood Baptist Church. Alumni of Maplewood High School 1952. A lover of all things beautiful.

#BLACKLIVESMATTER

Please send memorial support to: JOE'S PLACE, PO Box 434057, Maplewood, MO 63143 or joesplacestl.org with PayPal. Joe's Place offers homeless teenage boys in MRH school district a caring home. Tributes at jaybsmith.com




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
