Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Carole Welch
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Eureka, MO
Carole H. Welch


1937 - 2019
Carole H. Welch Obituary

Welch, Carole H.

(nee Robben), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection on Friday, August 9, 2019 at the age of 82.Beloved mother of Donna Welch, Sharon (the late Stuart) Baker, Linda (Keith Kamper) Herrmann and Mike (Sharon) Welch; loving grandmother of Colton and Courtney Baker, Keary (Mat) Harris, Kathryn Herrmann, Sylvia, Nicole and Sophie Welch; great-grandmother of Myra Harris; sister of Jerome Robben; devoted mother and nurse.

Services: Funeral Mass at Most Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Eureka, Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Rd., Ballwin, Monday 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at schrader.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019
