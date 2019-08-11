|
Welch, Carole H.
(nee Robben), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection on Friday, August 9, 2019 at the age of 82.Beloved mother of Donna Welch, Sharon (the late Stuart) Baker, Linda (Keith Kamper) Herrmann and Mike (Sharon) Welch; loving grandmother of Colton and Courtney Baker, Keary (Mat) Harris, Kathryn Herrmann, Sylvia, Nicole and Sophie Welch; great-grandmother of Myra Harris; sister of Jerome Robben; devoted mother and nurse.
Services: Funeral Mass at Most Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Eureka, Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Rd., Ballwin, Monday 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at schrader.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019