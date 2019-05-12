Spree, Carole J. May 7, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Rev. Floyd Spree; loving mother of Marcia (John) Ladd, Mark Spree, Julie Moore, Jan (Chris) Volgelsang; cherished grandmother of Alyssa, Evan, Case and Mason Moore, Brooke (Curtis) Ebl and Breanna Ladd and Brandan Baumann; a beloved sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt, great-geat aunt, cousin and friend to many; Services: Visitation Wed. May 15, 2019 from 9 to 11:00 a.m. at the Lutheran Church of Webster Gardens, 8749 Watson Rd. 63119 with a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Paul Churchyard. Tributes at jaybsmith.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 12, 2019