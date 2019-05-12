Carole J. Spree

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carole J. Spree.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Spree, Carole J. May 7, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Rev. Floyd Spree; loving mother of Marcia (John) Ladd, Mark Spree, Julie Moore, Jan (Chris) Volgelsang; cherished grandmother of Alyssa, Evan, Case and Mason Moore, Brooke (Curtis) Ebl and Breanna Ladd and Brandan Baumann; a beloved sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt, great-geat aunt, cousin and friend to many; Services: Visitation Wed. May 15, 2019 from 9 to 11:00 a.m. at the Lutheran Church of Webster Gardens, 8749 Watson Rd. 63119 with a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Paul Churchyard. Tributes at jaybsmith.com

logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.