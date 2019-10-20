Cooper, Carole Jane

Carole Jane Cooper age 73, died Sep. 27th 2019 in Ft. Myers Fl, following an extended struggle with Parkinsons and its associated complications. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Bob Speckert; her sister Susan (Bruce) West; 2 nieces- Cindy (Jason) Fowler, Liz (Frank) Calkins ; and 3 great-nephews- Jack & Shane Calkins, and Colin Fowler. Carole was a retired State of MO employee who loved traveling, horses & dogs. Carole had a good heart and always made us laugh.

Services: A memorial service will be held at the Kirkwood Rd Christian Church at 529 N. Kirkwood Rd on Oct. 28th. Visitation from 4-6 p.m. & memorial service following at 6:00 p.m. Donations may be made to Bootheel Paws Express c/o Laura Holloway 449 State Hwy D, Lilbourn, MO 63862.