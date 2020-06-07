Kemp, Carole L.

(nee Roan) June 2, 2020. Beloved mother of Barbara (Robert) Flatley; loving grandmother of Jennifer (Jeff) Ronshausen and Julie (Billy) Dame; adoring great-grandma of Madeline, Mallory, Lillian, Audrey and Tommy; dear sister of Gail Meyer and Phillis (Mike) Singer; our dearest aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral services and inurnment at Mt. Hope Cemetery were held in private. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE