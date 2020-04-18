Carole L. Webb
Webb, Carole L. (nee Bickel), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, April 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Isadore G. Bruno; and the late Edward L. Webb; loving mother of Linda (the late Raymond) Griffie; dear grandmother of Zachary Michael and Ashley Lynn Griffie; dear sister of Virginia (the late Rosario) Pagano and the late Donald (the late Alice) Bickel; dear sister-in-law of the late Anthony (surviving Kate) Bruno; dear aunt and friend to many. Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, April 18, 1 p.m., until funeral service at 4 p.m. Private interment at J.B. National Cemetery. Memorials to The American Cancer Society appreciated.

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2020.
