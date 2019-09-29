Fischman, Caroline

Caroline passed away on September 14 at the age of 81. Caroline's beloved husband Joe Fischman passed in 2018. They were married for 40 years. Caroline was devoted to her three daughters--Carrie, Valle and Kelley Janes--and her two stepsons and their wives, Michael and Sandra Fischman and Jeff and Caryn Fischman. Caroline was blessed to have 14 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Caroline was born in St. Louis on July 24, 1938 to Leon C. Gale and Gladys Wotowa Gale. She was 7th generation old St. Louis and, though proud of her roots, she was not constrained by them. Caroline was adventurous, open-minded, and innately curious. She had a playful spirit and loved to laugh. She loved people, and she loved nature, especially birds. Caroline's passion for early American antiques inspired her and Joe's business, Caroline Elizabeth Antiques. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the National Audubon Society.