Going, Caroline

(nee Russell), born December 17, 1936 passed September 23, 2020 at 83 years young. Best friend and wife of Gale Going; mother of Anna Mae (Don) DeClue, Keith (Diana) Going, Bob (Ricki) Going, John (Tammy) Joplin and the late Rusty Joplin; our dear grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Monday, September 28, 9 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, 1-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Luke's United Methodist Church Building Fund or Bethesda Southgate Employee Council appreciated.