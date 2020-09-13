Macones, Caroline Wynn

Caroline Wynn Macones (Wynn), loving daughter, sister, niece and friend, died suddenly at age 28 in St. Louis on Thursday, Sept. 3. While always calling South Jersey home, Wynn moved to St. Louis as a teenager before traveling to Utah for college where she earned her degree in psychology. After graduation, she dedicated herself to assisting young adults in juvenile and family drug court treatment programs in Wyoming. She returned to St. Louis to pursue a master's degree in social work, with graduation set for December 2020.

As a graduate student, she assisted young people placed in a residential setting who had mental/developmental disorders with backgrounds of trauma, and she gave her time to a youth homeless shelter program. She dedicated all she had, both personally and professionally, to help those who were marginalized and underserved. Wynn was a champion of the abused and overlooked and had a special interest in foster care for older children. She hoped to become a foster parent in the future.

Wynn was an eclectic soul, with a passion for music and social justice. Her personality shone brightly not only through her colorful, vibrant style but also in the joy she brought to her family and friends and to those she served. Most importantly, she was deeply empathetic and highly intelligent, and she improved the lives of everyone she touched. There are so many who feel her loss.

Wynn is survived by her mother Elizabeth, father George, brothers Colin and Cameron, uncles William Mitchell, Matthew Mitchell, Robert (Jeanette Walker) Mitchell and stepmother Alison Cahill. A memorial service celebrating Wynn's life will be held at a later date, but at this time please take a moment of silence to help her family honor Wynn.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to:

Youth in Need: https://www.youthinneed.org

Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition: https://www.foster-adopt.org

Epworth Children and Family Services: https://www.epworth.org

Every Child's Hope: https://everychildshope.org

Or to contribute to an endowed lectureship created in her name, use this link: http://bit.ly/WynnMacones

Services: A celebration of Wyn's life will happen at a later date.