Brown, Carolyn A.
(nee Vitoux) Friday, October 25, 2019. Born to Ron and Imogene "Imy" Vitoux; beloved wife of Mark V. Brown; dear sister to Suzy (Bill) Schulenburg, Kurt (Dina) Vitoux, and Brett (Sharon) Vitoux; birth mother to Aaron; dear aunt to many. Carolyn lived in Illinois for the last 31 years with husband, Mark. She loved her collections, her pets, nature and, most of all, family. She fought a brave 2-year battle with cancer.
Services: Memorial visitation Sat., Nov. 16th, 10 a.m. followed by service, 11 a.m., at St. Philip's United Church of Christ, 10708 Lavinia, Affton, Mo. Memorial donations may be made to the , StandUpToCancer.org, Stray Rescue, and the Humane Society of Missouri. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2019