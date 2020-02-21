|
Hoyer, Carolyn A.
(nee Boeckelman) Asleep in Jesus on Tue., Feb. 18, 2020 at age 76. Preceded in death by parents William & Edna Boeckelman; dear wife of Joseph Hoyer; dear stepmother of the late Steven Craig Hoyer; dear grandmother of Rachel Hoyer, Rebecca Lashley & Danielle Hoyer; dear great-grandmother of Lillian, Emmalyn and the late Lauren Lashley & the late Allison Hoyer; sister of the late Mary Lou (Donald) Michaels; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, great-great-aunt, cousin and friend. Lifelong friend of Sylvia Neff. Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Mon., Feb. 24, 9 a.m. until service at 10. Burial Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2020