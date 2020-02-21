St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
9:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Hoyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn A. Hoyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn A. Hoyer Obituary

Hoyer, Carolyn A.

(nee Boeckelman) Asleep in Jesus on Tue., Feb. 18, 2020 at age 76. Preceded in death by parents William & Edna Boeckelman; dear wife of Joseph Hoyer; dear stepmother of the late Steven Craig Hoyer; dear grandmother of Rachel Hoyer, Rebecca Lashley & Danielle Hoyer; dear great-grandmother of Lillian, Emmalyn and the late Lauren Lashley & the late Allison Hoyer; sister of the late Mary Lou (Donald) Michaels; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, great-great-aunt, cousin and friend. Lifelong friend of Sylvia Neff. Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Mon., Feb. 24, 9 a.m. until service at 10. Burial Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now