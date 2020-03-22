|
|
Skiljan, Carolyn A.
Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, on March 20, 2020. Dear sister of Robert (Marlene), Ronald (Joyce) and Richard (Ellen) Skiljan; dear daughter of the late Rudolph and Mattie Skiljan; our dear aunt of 14 and great-aunt of many. Carolyn was the former owner and operator of Delmar Cleaners.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Tuesday, March 24, 9:30 a.m. to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Private, Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Monday 4-7 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2020