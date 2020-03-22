St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Carolyn A. Skiljan

Carolyn A. Skiljan Obituary

Skiljan, Carolyn A.

Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, on March 20, 2020. Dear sister of Robert (Marlene), Ronald (Joyce) and Richard (Ellen) Skiljan; dear daughter of the late Rudolph and Mattie Skiljan; our dear aunt of 14 and great-aunt of many. Carolyn was the former owner and operator of Delmar Cleaners.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Tuesday, March 24, 9:30 a.m. to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Private, Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Monday 4-7 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2020
