Pike, Carolyn Ann

Died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 in Webster Groves, MO.

Carolyn was the wife of the late Joe V. Pike, Jr. and the daughter of the late Y. C. and Bernice O'Glee. She is survived by her four children, Susan (the late Robert) Hughes, James (Virginia) Pike both of St. Louis, Kathryn (Robert) Bissell of Chattanooga, TN, Elizabeth (Timothy) Franke of Austin, TX; eight grandchildren, Randall Bissell, Sarah Snyder, Evelyn Stout all of Chattanooga, TN, Joshua Pike of Austin, TX, Samantha Clarkson of St. Louis, Emily Franke, Brian Franke and Nathaniel Franke all of Austin, TX; eight great-grandchildren; brother John (Judy) O'Glee of Dallas, TX and her sister-in-law Sue Paschall of Mesquite, TX; aunt, cousin, friend to many.

Carolyn was born in Little Rock, AR on July 25, 1931 and lived in Colorado and Ft. Worth, TX before settling in Dallas, TX. She graduated from Adamson High School and studied music at North Texas State before leaving to marry Joe. His military service took them to California before returning to Texas where her oldest two children were born before Joe's job took them to St. Louis where her younger two children were born. After a four-year stint in New Jersey for Joe's career they returned to St. Louis where she spent the rest of her life and always considered herself a St. Louisan. Most recently Carolyn lived in Webster Groves, a return that piqued her sense of humor as her first house with Joe had been only a half mile away from Sunrise Senior Living where she lived last.

/nCarolyn had been an active member of Manchester United Methodist Church where she attended Sunday School, sang in the choir and for a time conducted the children's choir. She was also active in the Girl Scouts even after her daughters aged out, receiving their highest volunteer award, the Friendship Award, for her service. Later she was active in her quilt guild showing many pieces in challenges and making quilts for her grandchildren.

Interment at Jefferson Barracks will be private. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to the Girl Scouts or an organization of your choice. www.boppchapel.com