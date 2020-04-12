Arnold, Carolyn

(Hawkins), 76, of Kansas City died Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in St. Louis. Born in Jefferson City (JCHS '62) and educated at the University of Missouri (Delta Gamma '65), Carolyn married Jim, her high school sweetheart, in 1965. She taught at elementary schools in Missouri for nearly 40 years and substitute taught until last December. She is survived by her husband, Jim, of Kansas City; her son, Jim, of Hong Kong; her daughter, Jill Stoneman (Mark) and grandchildren Will, Nate, and Lydia of St. Louis; her brother Bob Hawkins (Betsy) of Louisville; sisters Suellen Wigen (Bill) of Seattle and Cynthia Sullivan (Pat) of Jefferson City; sisters-in-law Nancy Thompson (Gerry) and Jeanne Rutledge (Carl) of Jefferson City; beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins; bible study members, sorority sisters, neighbors, and countless other friends; and more than 500 former students whom she always called "her kids." The world is a better place because she was in it.

Diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2014, heroic doctors, nurses, and staff at Siteman Cancer Center gave Carolyn six years to travel the world, deepen her connections with loved ones and God, and see her Chiefs win the Super Bowl.

A celebration of her life will be held when we can gather. Before then, please honor her memory by reading a bedtime story to a child tonight and make a contribution to the Division of Gynecologic Oncology at Siteman Cancer Center, 7425 Forsyth Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63105 or online at siteman.wustl.edu/tribute, indicating the gift is in memory of Carolyn Arnold for Ovarian Cancer Research. See boppchapel.com