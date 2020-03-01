Bell, Sister Carolyn, OP

died on February 8, 2020 in Dominican Convent, Sparkill, NY. Born in Jennings, MO, on October 9, 1934, she entered the Dominican Sisters of Sparkill on September 8, 1949. Sr. Carolyn taught at the following schools St. James, Little Flower and Holy Redeemer. Sr. Carolyn also served in pastoral ministry at St. Mark's, St. Joseph Hospital, St. Louis State Hospital, DePaul Health Center, St. John Mercy Medical Center and Our Lady of the Snows Apartment Community, Belleville, IL. She is survived by her sister, Patricia Kelley, brothers Joseph and Alexis and nieces and nephews.

Services: A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Catherine Laboure on March 14 at 11 a.m.; luncheon will follow.