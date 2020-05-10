Carolyn C. Woodruff
Woodruff, Carolyn C. 87, of Kirkwood, Missouri, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Parc Provence. Carolyn was the beloved wife of the late Bruce E. Woodruff. She is survived by her children David C. (Lisa) Woodruff, Douglas B. (Gina) Woodruff, Lynn (Charles) Colburn and Daniel R. (Stacey) Woodruff; grandchildren of Chase, Hadley, Jana, Jordan, Catherine and Clark Woodruff, Catherine and Christopher Colburn; brother Wallace R.(Sharon) Clark, Jr., nephew and niece William (Laura) Clark and Sandra (Brian) Galbraith. She was proceeded in death by her husband Bruce and her parents Margaret and Wallace R. Clark of Webster Groves. Services: Due to the current pandemic, a celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 15 at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood, 100 E. Adams Ave. Please confirm the date and time with the church prior to the celebration due to unforeseen issues that may develop. In lieu of flowers memorials are requested to the Alzheimer's Association Greater Missouri Chapter, 9370 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63122, or to a charity of one's choice. ARRANGEMENTS BY BOPP CHAPEL.

Published in Post - Dispatch on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 10, 2020
David, Doug, Lynn and Dan: I am so very sorry to hear of the passing of your mother. What are the chances our mothers would pass within two days of one another and both in the Rose Garden at Parc. Both our mother's took very different paths with this disease, but both just as devastating. I am thinking of you all. Both are now with their other halves that have been missing for a while. Take care.
Andy Fries
Friend
