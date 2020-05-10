Woodruff, Carolyn C. 87, of Kirkwood, Missouri, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Parc Provence. Carolyn was the beloved wife of the late Bruce E. Woodruff. She is survived by her children David C. (Lisa) Woodruff, Douglas B. (Gina) Woodruff, Lynn (Charles) Colburn and Daniel R. (Stacey) Woodruff; grandchildren of Chase, Hadley, Jana, Jordan, Catherine and Clark Woodruff, Catherine and Christopher Colburn; brother Wallace R.(Sharon) Clark, Jr., nephew and niece William (Laura) Clark and Sandra (Brian) Galbraith. She was proceeded in death by her husband Bruce and her parents Margaret and Wallace R. Clark of Webster Groves. Services: Due to the current pandemic, a celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 15 at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood, 100 E. Adams Ave. Please confirm the date and time with the church prior to the celebration due to unforeseen issues that may develop. In lieu of flowers memorials are requested to the Alzheimer's Association Greater Missouri Chapter, 9370 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63122, or to a charity of one's choice. ARRANGEMENTS BY BOPP CHAPEL.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 10, 2020.