Schnell, Carolyn E. On April 27, 2020 Carolyn E. Schnell of Cape Coral, Florida passed away peacefully. Carolyn was a lifelong resident of St. Louis, MO only moving to Florida a few years ago. Carolyn is survived by her beloved husband of 70 years John Schnell. Loving mother of Donna (Michael) Sullivan and Don (Bonnie) Schnell. Cherished grandmother of Kyle (Amy) Schnettgoecke and John (Catie) Schnell and great-grandmother to Charlotte and KJ Schnettgoecke. Carolyn was a loving and caring wife and mother along with being a very accomplished and competitive golfer. At the age of 14 Carolyn registered her 1st Hole-in-One and along the way in her life's journey collected 6 more. Her list of athletic accomplishments is long winning the St. Louis Women's District Individual Golf Title in 1962, the St. Louis Women's District Golf Association Team Title in 1964 and various tournament titles in the 1960's as a member of Greenbriar Hills Country Club. The highlight of Carolyn's golf career came in 2013 as she was crowned the St Louis Women's Senior Olympic Golf Champion and Gold Medal Winner shooting her age (81). In her retirement years Carolyn worked side-by-side with her husband John managing the day to day operations of the St. Louis Suburban Public High School Athletic Association. They made a wonderful team and enjoyed all their time together in whatever endeavor they were involved in. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org) or the LPGA Girls Golf Foundation (girlsgolf.org). Services will be announced at a later date.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 10, 2020.