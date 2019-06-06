Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Ellerbusch Rawlings. View Sign Service Information Kurrus Funeral Home 1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W Belleville , IL 62223 (618)-235-2100 Send Flowers Obituary

Rawlings, Carolyn Ellerbusch (nee Cruce) 85, of O'Fallon, Illinois, born Friday, February 23, 1934, in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at The Colonnade in O'Fallon, Illinois. Carolyn retired as the Executive Director for Manor Grove Nursing Home. She was an active member of Signal Hill United Methodist Church in Belleville, IL. Very active with Kirkwood Chamber of Commerce (president elect), and Missouri and Illinois Nursing Home Associations. She was preceded in death by her father, Wade Cruce; mother, Edna (nee Ferkel) Cruce; 2 sons, Steven Ellerbusch and Richard Rawlings II; sister and brother-in-law, Wilma and Dan Sullivan; brother, Wade Sonny Cruce; grandson, Christopher Brown and son-in-law, Michael Brown. Surviving are her husband, Richard Rawlings of O'Fallon, IL; 2 daughters, Linda Ellerbusch Brown of St. Charles, MO and Danielle (Glenn) Heil of Houston, TX; brother, Kenny (Ellen) Cruce of Highland, IL; sister, Denise (Dennis) Knollhoff of O'Fallon, IL; 8 grandchildren, Garret (Victoria) Brown; Nick Heil, Brett Heil, Mitchell Heil, Colby Ellerbusch, Ryan Rawlings, Richard Rawlings and Abbi Brown; 4 great-grandchildren, Kaylee Brown, Peyton Brown, Keira Brown, and Noah Ellerbusch; brother and sister in law, Dave (Jennifer) Rawlings; daughter-in-love, Janet Verner, and numerous nieces and nephews; Condolences may be expressed online at

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.